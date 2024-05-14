GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Stock Down 2.7 %
NYSE JOB opened at $0.31 on Monday. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.55.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). GEE Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $30.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GEE Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GEE Group Company Profile
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
