Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Gencor Industries Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of GENC stock opened at $19.72 on Monday. Gencor Industries has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02.

Institutional Trading of Gencor Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $851,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 154,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

