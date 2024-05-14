Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,480,000 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the April 15th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter worth approximately $618,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 129,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 59,407 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gentex by 112.3% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Gentex by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 184,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 94,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 123,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 70,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.38. Gentex has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

