Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Down 40.0% in April

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ EFAS opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.09. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%.

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

