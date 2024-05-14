Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Golden Ocean Group has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $15.11.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $196.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.19 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Research analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Golden Ocean Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 214.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 39.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 64.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

