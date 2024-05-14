Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 3.8 %

GPI stock opened at $313.13 on Tuesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $215.38 and a one year high of $315.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.79 and a 200-day moving average of $279.17.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.44%.

GPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPI

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total value of $412,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,557.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.