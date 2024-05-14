Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hang Lung Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HNLGY opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34. Hang Lung Group has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

Get Hang Lung Group alerts:

Hang Lung Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.3958 dividend. This is a boost from Hang Lung Group’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

Hang Lung Group Company Profile

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and the Mainland of China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.