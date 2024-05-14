Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HAYN. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Noble Financial lowered Haynes International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Haynes International Stock Performance

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $59.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $756.32 million, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.74. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $60.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Haynes International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Haynes International by 484.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Haynes International in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Haynes International by 67.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Haynes International by 16.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

