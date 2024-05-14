Helmerich & Payne, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
Helmerich & Payne has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.5% annually over the last three years. Helmerich & Payne has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.
Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of HP opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average is $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.
Insider Buying and Selling at Helmerich & Payne
In related news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.
About Helmerich & Payne
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
