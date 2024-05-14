Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of HSIC opened at $73.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.51.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

