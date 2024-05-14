HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HRT. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, February 16th. William Blair upgraded shares of HireRight from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HireRight currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

HireRight Stock Performance

NYSE:HRT opened at $14.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.12. HireRight has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 million, a P/E ratio of -57.34 and a beta of 0.17.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in HireRight by 328.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HireRight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in HireRight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Further Reading

