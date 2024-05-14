Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $24.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average of $23.57. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $25.80.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.46 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In related news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $540,041.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,691.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $540,041.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,691.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $503,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,008. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.5% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

