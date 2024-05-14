HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HTBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of HTBI opened at $28.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. HomeTrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $495.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 52,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

