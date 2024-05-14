H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,444 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Friday.

H&R Block Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of HRB opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.29%.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $4,228,172.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 755,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,171,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

