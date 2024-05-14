IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $41.07 on Monday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.79.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StemPoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $3,835,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 8.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

