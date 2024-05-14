InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

InfuSystem Stock Performance

Shares of INFU stock opened at $6.96 on Monday. InfuSystem has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InfuSystem

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 17.6% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in InfuSystem by 124.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 28,038 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 29.6% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 468,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 107,001 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after buying an additional 18,432 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.