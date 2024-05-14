InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Short Interest Down 40.1% in April

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 263,800 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the April 15th total of 440,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IHG shares. StockNews.com downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Societe Generale lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IHG opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $65.22 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.19 and a 200 day moving average of $93.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

