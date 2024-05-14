International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Price Target Raised to GBX 230

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($2.89) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IAG. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.89) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.51) to GBX 215 ($2.70) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

LON IAG opened at GBX 185.65 ($2.33) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.60. The stock has a market cap of £9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 423.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 167.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 157.44. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 137 ($1.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 187.52 ($2.36).

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

