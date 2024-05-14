Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Investar from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Investar Stock Down 0.2 %

ISTR stock opened at $16.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Investar has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $159.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. Investar had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $19.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 million. Research analysts predict that Investar will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Investar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.35%.

Institutional Trading of Investar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Investar by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Investar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Investar during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

