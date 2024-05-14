Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC) Increases Dividend to €0.10 Per Share

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of €0.10 ($0.11) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Irish Continental Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Irish Continental Group Stock Up 0.4 %

ICGC stock opened at GBX 472 ($5.93) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 431.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of £776.16 million, a PE ratio of 1,522.58 and a beta of 1.03. Irish Continental Group has a one year low of GBX 364 ($4.57) and a one year high of GBX 486.20 ($6.11).

Irish Continental Group Company Profile

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a maritime transport company. It operates through two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment provides ferry services carrying passengers and roll on roll off freight on short sea routes on routes between Ireland, Britain, and Continental Europe under the Irish ferries brand; and chartering services.

