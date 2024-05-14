Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC) Increases Dividend to €0.10 Per Share

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of €0.10 ($0.11) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Irish Continental Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Irish Continental Group Stock Up 0.4 %
ICGC stock opened at GBX 472 ($5.93) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 431.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of £776.16 million, a PE ratio of 1,522.58 and a beta of 1.03. Irish Continental Group has a one year low of GBX 364 ($4.57) and a one year high of GBX 486.20 ($6.11).
Irish Continental Group Company Profile
