iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 287.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $90.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.95. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

