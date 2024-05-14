iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Position Trimmed by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IUSG opened at $117.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.48 and its 200-day moving average is $108.38. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $118.45.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1667 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

