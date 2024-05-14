iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Acquired by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 509.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFF. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,841,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,619,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,358,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375,400 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,029,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,112,000 after purchasing an additional 81,413 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 494.1% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 77,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the period. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFF stock opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average is $31.24. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $32.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1596 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

