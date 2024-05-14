iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,271,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,118,000. Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $109.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $114.60.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

