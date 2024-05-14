iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $116.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

