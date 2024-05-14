Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,446,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,339,000 after acquiring an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,044,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,315,000 after purchasing an additional 114,076 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,700,000 after purchasing an additional 445,018 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,714,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,036,000 after buying an additional 7,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on J. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:J opened at $138.32 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total value of $1,007,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 548,138 shares in the company, valued at $78,855,132.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total value of $1,007,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 548,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,855,132.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,338 shares of company stock worth $3,618,695 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

See Also

