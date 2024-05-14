Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,446,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,339,000 after buying an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,044,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,315,000 after purchasing an additional 114,076 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 32.8% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,700,000 after purchasing an additional 445,018 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,714,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,036,000 after buying an additional 7,548 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,216,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,947,000 after buying an additional 18,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of J opened at $138.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.71 and a 200-day moving average of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,047,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,695 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

