JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on JD.com from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.33.

Get JD.com alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on JD

JD.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ JD opened at $33.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. JD.com has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. The business had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in JD.com by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 442,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,734,000 after buying an additional 43,175 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in JD.com in the third quarter valued at $8,566,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in JD.com by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 547,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 62,129 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of JD.com by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,706,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,722,000 after buying an additional 695,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 738,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after buying an additional 212,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.