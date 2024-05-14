John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 9,012.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,189,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,630 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,530,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,787,000 after buying an additional 444,454 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,839,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,166,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,045,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,480,000 after buying an additional 151,397 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $56.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $57.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.49.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

