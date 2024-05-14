Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 380 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $93.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.98. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $115.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

