Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 910 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 98,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 51,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 50,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 163.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 35,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,364,000 after purchasing an additional 186,705 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $119.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

