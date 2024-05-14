Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, American Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,742.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.33.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $237.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.53. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.13 and a 1 year high of $260.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.47%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Further Reading

