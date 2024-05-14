Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, American Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other Marriott International news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,742.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on MAR
Marriott International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $237.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.53. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.13 and a 1 year high of $260.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.61.
Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Marriott International Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.47%.
Marriott International Profile
Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Marriott International
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- The Next Drug You Take May be Designed By A.I.
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector Breaks out, Outperforms Market
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 5 Meme Stocks With a High Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.