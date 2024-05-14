Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 1,037 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. AM Squared Ltd grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $216.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Several research firms have commented on TRV. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

