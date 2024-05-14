Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 1,147 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 549.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 81.9% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $204,909.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $204,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $324,991.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,900 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY opened at $74.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.47. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $86.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BBY

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.