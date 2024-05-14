Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 300 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IJS stock opened at $100.95 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $105.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.84 and its 200-day moving average is $97.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.