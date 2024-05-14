Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 4,149 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 725,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after buying an additional 132,228 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 76,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 16,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.34. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRA. Mizuho lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

