Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 248.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,787,000 after buying an additional 371,020 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 69,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 66,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 137.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after buying an additional 31,280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VAW opened at $202.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.05 and a 200 day moving average of $188.01. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $162.48 and a 52-week high of $205.99.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

