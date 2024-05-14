Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 237.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 559,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,203,000 after purchasing an additional 393,881 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $1,655,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,766,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,825,000 after acquiring an additional 433,411 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1,325.8% during the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 107,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Yum China by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 369,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 54,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC reduced their price objective on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.55. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $62.56.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

