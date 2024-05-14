Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,878 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of BP by 32.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,418,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,909,000 after purchasing an additional 349,766 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in BP by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 500,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,725,000 after acquiring an additional 65,425 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter worth $1,163,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at $662,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

BP Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $40.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). BP had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $48.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

BP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 53.92%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Stories

