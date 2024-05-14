Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 98,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 929.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 278,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,763,000 after buying an additional 251,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $143.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.43. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.65.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

