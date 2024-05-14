Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $1,859,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $1,031,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 404,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after purchasing an additional 95,505 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DD opened at $78.87 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $79.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 96.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

