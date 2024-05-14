Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 822,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,892,000 after acquiring an additional 37,613 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 92,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,960,440.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYB. Barclays increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.0 %

LYB opened at $101.32 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.80 and a one year high of $107.02. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.