Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 71.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 416,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,343,000 after purchasing an additional 120,076 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $1,305,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,735.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 376,972 shares of company stock valued at $39,133,366. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $107.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $108.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.34 and a 200-day moving average of $98.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.