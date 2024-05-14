Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,763,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000.

MGK opened at $285.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.40 and a 200-day moving average of $267.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.38 and a 1-year high of $291.40.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

