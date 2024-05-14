Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $457,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $114.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $89.69 and a 12 month high of $115.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.71 and a 200-day moving average of $106.81.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.