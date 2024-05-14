Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $542,000 Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,215,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,053,000 after purchasing an additional 417,115 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,601,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,580,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,216,000 after purchasing an additional 850,326 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 27.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,263,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,621,000 after buying an additional 1,977,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,120,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 324,450 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of KHC stock opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.