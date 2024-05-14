Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $749,000 Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,917 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,663,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365,493 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,056,248 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $544,942,000 after acquiring an additional 231,782 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,177,547 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $418,467,000 after acquiring an additional 294,415 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,769,110 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $354,822,000 after acquiring an additional 401,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,078,205 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $232,497,000 after acquiring an additional 36,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH opened at $67.87 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $61.12 and a 52-week high of $80.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.13 and its 200-day moving average is $72.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

