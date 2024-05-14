Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,726,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,484,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,125,000 after acquiring an additional 95,945 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,432,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,261,000 after acquiring an additional 522,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,731,000 after acquiring an additional 61,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,466 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $116.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.84. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $121.07.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

