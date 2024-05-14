Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 67.6% in the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PDD by 38.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,645,000 after buying an additional 6,637,418 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,379,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of PDD by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 297,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after acquiring an additional 20,045 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDD opened at $140.52 on Tuesday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.98 and a twelve month high of $152.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $193.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. PDD had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 39.10%. On average, research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

