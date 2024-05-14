Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 8.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 184,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $2,104,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at $11,533,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $4,704,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 352.8% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 130,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after buying an additional 101,430 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Sanofi Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $55.72. The company has a market cap of $127.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.478 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.37%.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

